MARTIN DALE SEEDLINGS is a family business based in Tzaneen, in the Limpopo Province of South Africa and was established in 1988. Primarily we started as a Seedling Nursery specializing in Forestry, Vegetables, Bedding Plants and Plugs.

Over the years we have expanded our service offering to meet the retail nursery’s requirements, and also that of the commercial Southern African farmer. Martin Dale Seedlings is now the agent for some well-established and highly respected companies in the green and agricultural industry. We proudly distribute some of the best global products such as Klasmann Peat Moss, Coir or Coco Peat, BioCarbon, Politiv Greenhouse Plastic and Film, as well as Rivulis dripper Irrigation systems and accessories. We also supply Complete Greenhouses with many sizes and options available.

Contact us for any information regarding growing mediums, substrates, greenhouses, and irrigation that you may require.