At Paving Pietermaritzburg, we are more than just a paving company. We are a team of skilled and experienced paving specialists who take pride in transforming outdoor spaces. With over a decade of experience serving the Pietermaritzburg community, we have built a reputation for delivering top-notch paving solutions that stand the test of time.
Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do. We understand that every project is unique, and we work closely with our clients to understand their needs and deliver solutions that exceed their expectations. We use only the best materials and state-of-the-art techniques in our projects, ensuring that our clients receive the best value for their investment.
But we are not just about paving. We are about creating lasting relationships with our clients. We believe in transparent communication, integrity, and delivering on our promises. When you choose Paving Pietermaritzburg, you are choosing a partner who will be with you every step of the way, ensuring that your vision becomes a reality.
- Services
- Paving
- Residential Paving
- Tar Driveway
- Asphalt Driveways
- Brick Paving
- Patio Paving
- Pool Area Paving
- Driveway Paving
- Entrance Paving
- Walkway Paving
- Flagstone Paving
- Residential Driveways
- Industrial Paving
- Paving Maintenance
- Paving Cleaning
- Show all 15 services
- Service areas
- Pietermaritzburg
- Allandale
- Athlone
- Bellevue
- Bisley
- Bisley Heights
- Blackridge
- Bombay Heights
- Boughton
- Campsdrift
- Chase Valley
- Chase Valley Downs
- Chase Valley Heights
- Chasedene
- Clarendon
- Cleland
- Hayfields
- Hilton
- Howick
- Lincoln Meade
- Merrivale
- Mkondeni
- Montrose
- Northdale
- Northern Park
- Oak Park
- Orient Heights
- Panorama Gardens
- Pelham
- Pietermaritzburg Central
- Prestbury
- Raisethorpe
- Ridge Park
- Scottsville
- Town Bush Valley
- Town Hill
- Wembley
- Willowton
- Woodlands
- Show all 39 service areas
- Address
-
3201 Pietermaritzburg
South Africa
+27-600628733 www.pavingpmb-kzn.co.za
- Paving Cleaning
- Paving Maintenance
- Industrial Paving
- Residential Driveways
- Flagstone Paving
- Walkway Paving
- Entrance Paving
- Driveway Paving
- Pool Area Paving
- Patio Paving
- Brick Paving
- Asphalt Driveways
- Tar Driveway
- Residential Paving
- Paving