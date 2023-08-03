Your browser is out-of-date.

Atlanticview Cape Town Boutique Hotel
    • Atlanticview Cape Town is a privately owned intimate 5-Star Boutique Hotel. It’s perfectly located close to all the main tourist attractions, nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Table Mountain in Fashionable Camps Bay, “The South African Corniche”, packed with world class restaurants, bars and beaches. The hotel is accessible to the Beaches (2 min), Table Mountain (5  min) Down Town or V+A Waterfront shopping Centre (10 min) and Cape Town International Airport (20 min). The Cape of Good Hope, Penguin Colony and Cape Winelands are less than an hour away.

    Services
    • hotels cape town
    • boutique hotels cape town
    • camps bay hotels
    • hotels
    • cape town hotels
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    31 Francolin Rd., Camps Bay
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-639597983 www.atlanticviewcapetown.com
