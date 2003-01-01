Your browser is out-of-date.

Pretoria east electricians
Electricians in Pretoria
Reviews (1)
Services

  • Generator installation
  • DB wiring
  • aircorn installation
  • electrical feature installation
  • faults finding and fixing
  • Certificate of compliance
  • genarator services
  • solar installation
  • stove and oven installation

OFFERS

Regular customers
Availability: Within 4 weeks
Pretoria, South Africa
R650
Pretoria east electricians

    As Pretoria east electricians, we are here to give you our best, with our experience electricians 247 no callout fee, with fast response with those who are on standby

    Service areas
    • Pretoria east
    • Pretoria north
    • Centurion
    • Midrand
    • Pretoria central
    Address
    Lyra Street
    0001 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-833463260 d-electricians-centurion-valhalla-midrand-pretoria.business.site
    Legal disclosure

    We are in this industry for more than 10 yrs, there is no electrical faults or work which can be difficult to us, experience and our workmanship can make every job easier, we do domestic and industrial electrical installation

    Reviews

    Pretoria east electricians
    Professionalism, well trained, and very clean
    about 9 hours ago
    Project date: February 2022
