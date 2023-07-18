Your browser is out-of-date.

Ultilist (Pty) Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in Pretoria
    We specialize in the production of high-quality cabinetry, worktops, shopfitting, and Cut & Edge solutions. With years of experience in the industry, we have refined our processes to deliver tailored solutions that meet unique requirements. We have established ourselves as a trusted name for homeowners, contractors, interior designers, and architects alike. Our extensive range of products and services caters to both residential and commercial clients. We pride ourselves on creating functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces with our exceptional products and wide range of services. We have found a balance between utilizing diverse experiences and resources to handle complex projects while maintaining the care and consideration to satisfy individual clients needs across South Africa. With our commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and dedication to client satisfaction. Our production facility is equipped with advanced machinery and operated by a skilled team. We provide installation services ensuring precision, quality, and efficiency in every project we undertake. We bring a unique experience and turn your vision to life.
    Services
    • Manufacturing
    • Shopfitting
    • Cabinetry
    • Worktops
    • Upholstery
    • Custom Steelwork & Powder Coating
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    5 Rooiberg Street, Erf 462 Willow Park Manor Extension 65 
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-749458057
