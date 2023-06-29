Your browser is out-of-date.

Octal IT Solution
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sarasota
    • Octal IT Solution is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company and Appraised to CMMi Level-3, having its global presence in India, the UK, the USA, and Singapore. We are the leading providers of Enterprise Mobility, Software Consulting, App Development, and IT Consultation Solutions.

    Having delivered 1100+ mobile and web applications, we serve our core operations across the US, Europe, and APAC. Some of the renowned clients we have worked with include BMW, IBM, Clarins, Linde, Omantel, Zee5, and Vodafone. With a team of 180+ seasoned professionals, we serve small businesses to Fortune 500 clients for their IT requirements.

    If you are looking for real estate app design, or home interior app development services then you can contact us.

    Services
    • real estate app design
    • home interior app development
    • real estate web design
    • home interior web development
    • mobile app development
    Service areas
    Jaipur and Sarasota
    Company awards
    • Our Achievements:
    • CMMI DEV 3 Certified Company
    • ISO 901:2015 Certified Company
    • Microsoft Gold Partner
    • Amazon Web Services Partner
    • SEAP Member
    • Nasscom Member
    • Google Certified Developer
    • Drupal Association Members
    • Show all 10 awards
    Address
    4283 Express Lane Suite 317-890, Sarasota FL 34238, United States
    34238 Sarasota
    United States
    +1-8177171793 www.octalsoftware.com/blog/how-to-develop-real-estate-mobile-app-cost-features
