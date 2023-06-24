ELECTRICIAN IN DURBAN

[Residential - Commercial - Industrial]

-Generator installations

-Kiosk installations

-Substation repairs

-Professional fault finders

-prepaid meter installations

-repairs/upgrades to existing installations

-new installations - residential/commercial/industrial

-Inverter systems for loadshedding [option to extend to solar]

-CoC's [certificate of compliance]

-Over-voltage & under-voltage surge protection

-Control systems for 'JoJo' tanks & boreholes

-High-rise water pump systems for flats/office buildings