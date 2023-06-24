Your browser is out-of-date.

031 Electrical
Electricians in Durban
Reviews
Services

  • Inverter Installations
  • Generator Installations
  • Electrical Fault Finders
  • Electrical Repairs
  • Electrical Certificate of Compliance
  • Surge Protection
  • Electrical Maintenance
  • Electrical Installations

Projects

    Inverter Installation
    Inverter Installation
    Inverter Installation
    Inverter Installation

    ELECTRICIAN IN DURBAN

    [Residential - Commercial - Industrial]

    -Generator installations

    -Kiosk installations

    -Substation repairs

    -Professional fault finders

    -prepaid meter installations

    -repairs/upgrades to existing installations

    -new installations - residential/commercial/industrial

    -Inverter systems for loadshedding [option to extend to solar]

    -CoC's [certificate of compliance]

    -Over-voltage & under-voltage surge protection

    -Control systems for 'JoJo' tanks & boreholes

    -High-rise water pump systems for flats/office buildings

    Service areas
    Durban and KwaZulu Natal
    Address
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-693221802 031electrical.co.za
