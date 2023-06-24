ELECTRICIAN IN DURBAN
[Residential - Commercial - Industrial]
-Generator installations
-Kiosk installations
-Substation repairs
-Professional fault finders
-prepaid meter installations
-repairs/upgrades to existing installations
-new installations - residential/commercial/industrial
-Inverter systems for loadshedding [option to extend to solar]
-CoC's [certificate of compliance]
-Over-voltage & under-voltage surge protection
-Control systems for 'JoJo' tanks & boreholes
-High-rise water pump systems for flats/office buildings
- Service areas
- Durban and KwaZulu Natal
- Address
-
4001 Durban
South Africa
+27-693221802 031electrical.co.za