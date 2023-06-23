Your browser is out-of-date.

Stallion Doors
Doors in Vereeniging
    • Sliding Trellis and Assortment Burglar Bars, Stallion Doors Stallion Doors Other spaces
    Sliding Trellis and Assortment Burglar Bars
    Residential Meranti Pivot Door
    Single and Double Alu-Glass Garage Doors
    Single Meranti 10 Panel Doors
    Roller-Shutter Door Installation
    Single Meranti Finger Jointed Slat Garage Doors with Glass Inserts
    Stallion Industrial Doors & Structures (PTY) Ltd are based in the South of Johanessburg. We have manufactured and installed various products for Industrial institutions, businesses and private households over the past 6 years. We have serviced and repaired thousands of doors and have proudly manufactured hundreds.


    The company was founded by Mr Brandon Malherbe in 2014 as a sole proprietor and once the company had found its footing was formally registered in 2018.

    Services
    • Garage Door Installation
    • Garage Door Repair
    • Garage Door Service
    • Roller-shutter door Installation
    • Trellis Installation
    • Pivot Door Installation
    • Door Installation
    • Roller-shutter Service
    Service areas
    Vereeniging
    Address
    12 Assegai Street
    1929 Vereeniging
    South Africa
    +27-817470385 stalliondoors.co.za
