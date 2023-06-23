Stallion Industrial Doors & Structures (PTY) Ltd are based in the South of Johanessburg. We have manufactured and installed various products for Industrial institutions, businesses and private households over the past 6 years. We have serviced and repaired thousands of doors and have proudly manufactured hundreds.





The company was founded by Mr Brandon Malherbe in 2014 as a sole proprietor and once the company had found its footing was formally registered in 2018.