Wallpaper Ink
Paint & Wall Coverings in Durban
    Wallpaper Ink specialises in the design, manufacturing and installation of fabric-based wallpaper.

    Create a stylish interior backdrop for your space with our stunning range of wallpaper options from traditional to contemporary design for home, office or hospitality.

    We use high quality fabric based wallpaper which ensures an extremely versatile, durable and sustainable alternative to traditional wallpaper. All of our wallpaper is custom printed to client wall dimensions.

    With our many years of design experience, and passion for customer satisfaction, we will assist you to find or create the perfect design to complement your lifestyle.

    Services
    • Wallpaper
    • Wallpaper Installation
    • Custom Wallpaper
    • Graphic Design
    • Digital Printing
    Service areas
    • South Africa and Durban
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria and Cape Town
    Address
    Menston Road
    3629 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-836763420 www.wallpaperink.co.za
