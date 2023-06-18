Wallpaper Ink specialises in the design, manufacturing and installation of fabric-based wallpaper.

Create a stylish interior backdrop for your space with our stunning range of wallpaper options from traditional to contemporary design for home, office or hospitality.

We use high quality fabric based wallpaper which ensures an extremely versatile, durable and sustainable alternative to traditional wallpaper. All of our wallpaper is custom printed to client wall dimensions.

With our many years of design experience, and passion for customer satisfaction, we will assist you to find or create the perfect design to complement your lifestyle.