United Decking
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Alberton
    • We are a business that specializes in composite decking, composite wall cladding, composite furniture, structures and fascia boards.  We have been in the industry for over a decade and have built a reputation for providing high-quality products and excellent customer service. We understand the importance of providing our customers with the best products and services, which is why we only use the highest quality materials and employ experienced and knowledgeable staff. Our team is dedicated to helping you choose the perfect product to suit your needs and budget.


    Services
    Composite Decks and Composite Decking
    Service areas
    Alberton
    Address
    94 Hennie Alberts Street, Brackenhurst
    - Alberton
    South Africa
    +27-104493815 uniteddecking.co.za
