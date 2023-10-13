Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
JOZE CONSTRUCTION
Home Builders in Randburg
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Tiling work , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.floors.country Floors by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    Tiling work , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.floors.country Floors by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    Tiling work , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.floors.country Floors by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    +3
    Tiling work
    Roofing installation , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.country Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    Roofing installation , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.country Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    Roofing installation , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.country Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    +5
    Roofing installation
    Plastering , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.industrial Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Industrial
    Plastering , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.industrial Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Industrial
    Plastering , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.industrial Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Industrial
    +7
    Plastering
    Building construction and home improvements , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.country Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    Building construction and home improvements , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.country Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    Building construction and home improvements , JOZE CONSTRUCTION : Translation missing: za.style.walls.country Walls by JOZE CONSTRUCTION , Country
    +12
    Building construction and home improvements

    Welcome to Jozcon company.

    Jozcon company is one of other building construction companies in Johannesburg

    We specialized in:

    Tiling ✅                 

    Paving ✅                

    Ceiling ✅                

    Painting ✅               

    Building ✅               

    Concrete ✅              

    Plastering ✅             

    Renovations ✅                

    Boundary walls ✅         

    Retaining walls ✅    

    We offer clients with

    Quality services results ✅

    Previous contactable references are available ✅

    Contact us for affordable Quotations

    Call/ Whatsapp +27815566322

    Services
    • Building
    • Bricklaying
    • Brickworks
    • Plastering
    • Renovation
    Service areas
    • Randburg
    • Sandton
    • Gauteng
    • South Africa
    • Midrand
    • Fairland
    • Northclif
    • Emmarentia
    • Linden
    • Centurion
    • Roodeport
    • Northriding
    • Johannesburg
    • Fourways
    • Lonehill
    • Rivonia
    • Kyalami hills
    • Parktown north
    • Orange groove
    • Wendywood
    • Woodmead
    • Sunninhill
    • Show all 22 service areas
    Address
    131 Ukhahlamba street
    2189 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-815566322 jozconcompany.simdif.com
    Legal disclosure

    We do any tiling work

      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks