Halsted Corporation
    Our strength has been to provide a comprehensive purchasing program for packaging distributors and bag companies. We want to be very clear: we do not solicit or sell to end-users. Our salespeople are not competing with your staff. The team at Halsted is here to help your packaging company compete in this market. We handle sourcing, quality control, financing, transportation logistics, warehousing, and distribution for your packaging products.
    Services
    packaging company
    Service areas
    Cranbury
    Address
    51 Commerce Dr #3, Cranbury, NJ
    08512 Cranbury
    United States
    +1-8008435184 www.halstedbag.com
