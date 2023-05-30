Your browser is out-of-date.

Plumbers Benoni
Plumbers in Benoni
Reviews (3)
Services

  • Plumbing
  • Leak Detection
  • Drain Cleaning

Projects

    Benoni Leak Detection
    Benoni Drain Cleaning
    Plumbers Benoni

    Plumbers Benoni provides a full range of Plumbing Services in Benoni. No matter what your plumbing needs are, we offer Plumbing Installations in BenoniBenoni Plumbing Repairs and UpgradesPlumbing Maintenance in Benoni. And Benoni 24 Hour Emergency Plumbing. Regardless of your plumbing problems. Or whether you need plumbing services for your home or business. Plumber Benoni can provide you with the best solutions. and the lowest Plumbing Prices in Benoni.

    Plumbers Benoni is no stranger to Plumbing Emergencies in Benoni. From burst water pipes to blocked drains. Overflowing toilets, no hot water, and burst electric geysers. Our plumbers work in shifts around the clock, twenty-four hours a day. 365 days a year, seven days a week. We make sure our emergency plumbing service is available to you. Whenever you’re in need of an Emergency Plumber in Benoni. Or faced with a plumbing emergency and don’t know what to do. Call us at 082-550-3306. Our plumbing teams are on call 24 hours a day. Plumbers Benoni are proud member of the Institute of Plumbing South Africa (IOPSA). As well as the Plumbing Industry Registration Board of South Africa (PIRB).


    Service areas
    Benoni
    Address
    28 5th Rd, Rynfield AH
    1514 Benoni
    South Africa
    +27-825503306 benoniplumber24-7.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Progressive Web Progressive Web
    I was really impressed by the professionalism of Plumbers Benoni. They were efficient, tidy and did an excellent job replacing our geyser. A service worth every Rand
    2 days ago
    Project date: April 2023
    Edit
    Michael Joudal Michael Joudal
    Exceptional workmanship. The team from Plumbers Benoni fixed our long-standing drainage problem. Highly recommended!
    2 days ago
    Project date: January 2023
    Edit
    Rubble Removals Kempton Park Rubble Removals Kempton Park
    Reliable and fast service! Had a major leak and Plumbers Benoni were there within the hour. Thank you for saving my home from water damage.
    2 days ago
    Project date: January 2023
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
