Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kapperer Architects
Architects in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Architect. All structures and designs, Kapperer Architects Kapperer Architects Multi-Family house
    Architect. All structures and designs, Kapperer Architects Kapperer Architects Multi-Family house
    Architect. All structures and designs, Kapperer Architects Kapperer Architects Multi-Family house
    +9
    Architect. All structures and designs

    We specialize in holiday homes, residential buildings, lodges, villas, spas, abattoirs, industrial buildings, office buildings, student housings and shopping malls.

    We have done a military base in Iraq.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    Architecture and Pretoria
    Address
    83 Lynnburn road
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-827020548 Kappererarchitects.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    We have done a large number of projects. See our social profile for more information or contact Walther at +27 82 45 80 252


    We design, develop and consult

    We do interiors and space optimization

    We do 3D visualization

    We specialize in sustainable and bio-climatic architecture

      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks