Chudasama Outsourcing was founded in 2008, and we have been recognized as one of India's top 500 startups. 20+ architects, engineers, technicians, and draftsman make up our team. We have experience in project management, industrial outsourcing, and building design. We have worked with more than 1500+ clients internationally.

Chudasama Outsourcing is a professional services provider company offering implementation services for AEC firms that are currently planning to implement Building Information Modeling (BIM). We offer architectural CAD drawings & drafting, shop drawings, structural detailing, CAD conversion, MEP drawings, building information modelling, architectural BIM, structural BIM, MEP BIM, 4D BIM, 5D BIM, BIM coordination, clash detection, 3D modelling, 3D rendering, PDF to CAD conversion, CAD to BIM conversion and family creation services. Our team has extensive experience in these fields.

We always make sure to provide the best services possible for our clients, ensuring quality, time, and cost. To carry out the project and make the job efficient on both sides, we have a pretty straightforward plan. To ensure the success of the entire process and project, communication is essential and should take place frequently.