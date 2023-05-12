Welcome to Wynberg Lights, your premier lighting supplier with locations in Wynberg, Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa. With a combined experience of 120 years in the lighting industry, our team of professionals is dedicated to providing seamless lighting solutions for all your commercial, retail, and domestic projects. As a family-run business, we take pride in offering one-on-one consultations to design and adapt the perfect lighting solution tailored to your specific needs.





Whether you're looking for a Wynberg Lights store in Wynberg, Sandton, or Cape Town, or an online lighting store, we've got you covered. As one of the leading lighting shops in Johannesburg and Cape Town, we specialize in offering high-quality lighting products and services that are second to none. We also work with major lighting wholesalers in South Africa and are one of the most trusted lighting companies in Johannesburg and Cape Town.





At Wynberg Lights, we're committed to quality, innovation, sustainability, and service excellence. As wholesale lighting suppliers, we take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, and we always strive to exceed your expectations. So, whether you're looking for lighting solutions for your home or business, you can count on us to deliver outstanding results.





Thank you for choosing Wynberg Lights as your preferred lighting supplier in South Africa. Contact us today to learn more about our lighting products and services, and let us help you find the perfect lighting solution for your needs."



