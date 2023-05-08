Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Transpire Africa Group
Restoration & Renovation in Pretoria
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 243 Flower Street, Apartment Construction, Transpire Africa Group Transpire Africa Group Single family home
    243 Flower Street, Apartment Construction, Transpire Africa Group Transpire Africa Group Single family home
    243 Flower Street, Apartment Construction, Transpire Africa Group Transpire Africa Group Single family home
    +2
    243 Flower Street, Apartment Construction

    Welcome to Transpire Africa Group, a professional home, office, commercial and industrial buildings maintenance company. Our company was established in 2021.

    We have built a brand that has become synonymous with quality and trust over the past 2 years. Transpire Africa Group specializes in dry walls, partitioning maintenance and installation. Our services extends to painting, waterproofing, floor tiling, plumbing contracting services and paving installations as well as tar surfaces.

    We do serve the residential, industrial and commercial market in and around Gauteng Province. Our company employs highly skilled and professionally trained artisans to assist with all your projects.

    Services
    • Steel Carports
    • Balustrades
    • Gates & Security Burglars
    • Aluminium Sliding & Stack Doors
    • Aluminium Windows
    • Outdoor pergolas & Braai Space
    • Clear View Fencing Installation
    • Palisade Fence Installation
    • Swimming Pool Fences
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Prettoria and Pretoria
    Address
    15 Buitekant Street, Pretoria West
    0183 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-768697632 www.tagcontractors.co.za
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks