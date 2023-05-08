Welcome to Transpire Africa Group, a professional home, office, commercial and industrial buildings maintenance company. Our company was established in 2021.

We have built a brand that has become synonymous with quality and trust over the past 2 years. Transpire Africa Group specializes in dry walls, partitioning maintenance and installation. Our services extends to painting, waterproofing, floor tiling, plumbing contracting services and paving installations as well as tar surfaces.

We do serve the residential, industrial and commercial market in and around Gauteng Province. Our company employs highly skilled and professionally trained artisans to assist with all your projects.