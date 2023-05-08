Your browser is out-of-date.

Proskim Construction
Roofing & Gutters in Cape Town
Projects

    • Ceiling installations , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Flat
    Ceiling installations , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Flat
    Ceiling installations , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Flat
    Ceiling installations
    Laminate Flooring Installations , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Modern dining room
    Laminate Flooring Installations , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Modern dining room
    Laminate Flooring Installations , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Modern dining room
    Laminate Flooring Installations
    Waterproofing , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Gable roof
    Waterproofing , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Gable roof
    Waterproofing , Proskim Construction Proskim Construction Gable roof
    Waterproofing

    Proskim Construction is a registered and licensed company. we have been in existence in the building industry for many, many years.We always strive to be the employer of choice. And always recruit only the best skilled artisans. We always aim to deliver the best quality and value during any project.


    Proskim continuously seek to develop and implement new and improved ways to deliver our solutions, Products and services to be more efficient and effective, Also are we striving to maintain our high standard of business integrity.We love helping people to determine exactly what they want and what they wish to see at final completion of any project. We help our clients to see their vision and make it happen. 


    Our aim is to provide 100% client satisfaction. We always make sure that we understand our customers needs. We strive to accommodate our clients visions, dreams and budgets. We take a lot of pride in our work. We offer excellent services at affordable rates with a wealth of experience and expertise.


    We offer full project management services to reduce the clients risk and to firmly control budget and construction program. We are fully commited to ensuring that all projects are completed within the allocated time and budget and in accordance with the clients specifications.


    Proskim Construction specialize in the following quality and affordable renovation services.


    Smooth Skimming of Walls and Ceilings

    Ceiling Installations

    Drywall Installations

    Plastering Interior and Exterior Walls

    Painting Interior and Exterior Walls & Ceilings

    New Builds & Extensions

    Floor screeding

    Roof Painting

    Roof Inspections

    Rubble Removals

    Electrical installations

    Wall Breakouts and Demolishing

    Installation of carports

    Installation of vinyl and laminate floors

    Tilling

    Plumbing services 

    Boundary Walls

    Re Sheeting/ Roofing 

    Torch on Waterproofing 

    Joint Sealing 

    Damp Repairs 

    Gutter cleaning and Installations 

    Roof Flashings 

    High pressure cleaning

    Paving

    Services
    Waterproofing
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Company awards
    2018/2018/2020/2020/2022 Best Waterproofing Company in the Northern Suburbs.
    Address
    21 Karoo Street Bellville
    7530 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-634961892 www.proskim.co.za
