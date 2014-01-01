Comprehensive previous experience:





Fully proficient in coordinating & in professional Project Management of the following below activities:

-Landscaping & Irrigation including land styling / contouring specialist.

-Waterproofing.





-Storm water drainage.

-Liaising with Engineer / Architect / Subcontractors & Interior Decorators.

- Able to manage various staff (from all levels) in a diligent & respectful manner.

-Developer assistance.

-Foundation & superstructure walling set out (double stories, etc.).

-Specialised detailing brickwork.

-Plaster & skimming.

-Steel trusses / timber trusses.

-Customised finishes to Architect or client spec.

-Road set out / construct / compaction / finish as per Engineer spec.

-Bulk services reticulation.

-Project Management – Foreman Management –Project Coordination – Turn Key.

-Extensive knowledge on construction plant equipment & machinery maintenance.

-Practically minded & solution orientated.





Recent projects 2014 – 2021:

- Silver Mist Farm & Stables – Franschhoek (6 years start to finish, 2014 – 2019).

- La Brasserie Farm – Hey Joe Brewery (5 years start to finish, 2018 – 2021).









Vast experience, I have acquired through out the period of 20 years, in the development & construction industry.



