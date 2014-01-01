Your browser is out-of-date.

Country Devco
Home Builders in Stellenbosch
Projects

    Brewery

    Comprehensive previous experience:


    Fully proficient in coordinating & in professional Project Management of the following below activities:

    -Landscaping & Irrigation including land styling / contouring specialist.

    -Waterproofing.


    -Storm water drainage.

    -Liaising with Engineer / Architect / Subcontractors & Interior Decorators.

    - Able to manage various staff (from all levels) in a diligent & respectful manner.

    -Developer assistance.

    -Foundation & superstructure walling set out (double stories, etc.).

    -Specialised detailing brickwork.

    -Plaster & skimming.

    -Steel trusses / timber trusses.

    -Customised finishes to Architect or client spec.

    -Road set out / construct / compaction / finish as per Engineer spec.

    -Bulk services reticulation.

    -Project Management – Foreman Management –Project Coordination – Turn Key.

    -Extensive knowledge on construction plant equipment & machinery maintenance.

    -Practically minded & solution orientated.


    Recent projects 2014 – 2021:

    - Silver Mist Farm & Stables – Franschhoek (6 years start to finish, 2014 – 2019).

    - La Brasserie Farm – Hey Joe Brewery (5 years start to finish, 2018 – 2021).



    Vast experience, I have acquired through out the period of 20 years, in the development & construction industry.


    Any building, renovation, and etc.
    Stellenbosch
    Company awards
    • PLATINUM CRUSHIE AWARD WINNER-
    • HJBC won the Platinum award for the coolest Taproom in Africa, Middle East and beyond.
    • Craft beer marketing awards _ 2021.
    7600 Stellenbosch
    South Africa
    +27-840552141 countrydevco.wixsite.com/countrydevelopment
