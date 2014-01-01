Comprehensive previous experience:
Fully proficient in coordinating & in professional Project Management of the following below activities:
-Landscaping & Irrigation including land styling / contouring specialist.
-Waterproofing.
-Storm water drainage.
-Liaising with Engineer / Architect / Subcontractors & Interior Decorators.
- Able to manage various staff (from all levels) in a diligent & respectful manner.
-Developer assistance.
-Foundation & superstructure walling set out (double stories, etc.).
-Specialised detailing brickwork.
-Plaster & skimming.
-Steel trusses / timber trusses.
-Customised finishes to Architect or client spec.
-Road set out / construct / compaction / finish as per Engineer spec.
-Bulk services reticulation.
-Project Management – Foreman Management –Project Coordination – Turn Key.
-Extensive knowledge on construction plant equipment & machinery maintenance.
-Practically minded & solution orientated.
Recent projects 2014 – 2021:
- Silver Mist Farm & Stables – Franschhoek (6 years start to finish, 2014 – 2019).
- La Brasserie Farm – Hey Joe Brewery (5 years start to finish, 2018 – 2021).
Vast experience, I have acquired through out the period of 20 years, in the development & construction industry.
- Services
- Any building, renovation, and etc.
- Service areas
- Stellenbosch
- Company awards
- PLATINUM CRUSHIE AWARD WINNER-
- HJBC won the Platinum award for the coolest Taproom in Africa, Middle East and beyond.
- Craft beer marketing awards _ 2021.
- Address
-
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
+27-840552141 countrydevco.wixsite.com/countrydevelopment