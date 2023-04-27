Studio Nova is a boutique design studio specialising in residential projects. Our services can be tailored to fit your needs and your budget with our flexible design packages and process. We can accompany you on as much of your design journey as you need us to, as well as assist remotely on a consultancy basis if you'd like to run with most of the project yourselves.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Interior Architecture
- Interior Decorating
- Interior Styling
- Service areas
- International
- Address
-
36 Nova Constantia Road
7806 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-781908917 www.studionova.design