Mooikloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (3)
Services

  • plumber
  • 24 hour plumbers
  • emergency plumbers

OFFERS

Geyser Repairs The Hills Eco Estate 0711286109
Availability: Within a week
the hills eco estate , Pretoria east
R450
Mooikloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
20% discount for all homify clients
Availability: Within a week
Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, South Africa
R650
Mooikloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
20% discount for pensioners
Availability: Within a week
Doringkloof, Centurion, South Africa
R650
Mooikloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
Projects

    Mooikloof Plumbers Pretoria Plumbers, Mooikloof Plumbers, Geyser Repairs and Replacements, Blocked Drain, Leakages, Leaking Toilets, Taps, Burst Pipes, Overflows, Pressure Valves, Re-rooting, Geyser Installation, Leaking Geyser, General Plumbing Repairs & New Installations.We operate around the clock to deal with any plumbing issues you may have from leak detection through to complete system installs, one call to our expert Plumbers Mooikloof will have you sorted in no time. We excel when it comes to Quality Plumbing Mooikloof and our professional team of contractors are trained and regulated to the highest standards, always keeping our primary focus on quality workmanship, great value for money and above all, safety. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation. We cover it all, 24 hours a day so call now and speak directly to one of the team for a prompt response. Mooikloof Plumbers Services. Geyser installation and repairs Unblocking sinks and toilets Fixing blocked drains Fixing dripping taps Clearing blocked waste pipes Septic tank clearance Fitting all types of showers Pressure Valve testing Mending burst pipes Installing new baths and bathroom fitters Fixing shower leaks Fixing running toilets Clearing clogged shower heads Kitchen Renovations Install washing & dishwasher machines Emergency 24 hour Plumbing
    Service areas
    • pretoria
    • mooikloof
    • moreleta park
    • faerie glen
    • olympus
    • waterkloof
    • wapadrand
    • lynnwood
    • menlyn
    • erasmuskloof
    • erasmusrand
    • monument park
    • silverlakes golf estate
    • the hills eco estate
    • elardus park
    • Grootfontein country estate
    • die wilgers
    Address
    304 jollify main ring avenue , Mooikloof Pretoria
    0059 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-711286109 pretoriaelectriciansplumbers.co.za

    Reviews

    Mooikloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Mooikloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    affordable plumbers
    about 12 hours ago
    Project date: February 2023
    Geyser Specialists Gauteng Geyser Specialists Gauteng
    good reliable and honest plumbers
    about 12 hours ago
    Project date: April 2023
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    good plumbers in mooikloof area
    about 12 hours ago
    Project date: December 2022
