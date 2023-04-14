At AMA Concrete & Solid Plastering Services are a Team of Highly Experienced Tradespeople Delivering Exceptional Service and Quality in all our Residential, Commercial and Industrial Concreting Works. We offer an Extensive Range of Services including Concrete Crossovers and Footpaths, Driveways & Pathways with Finishes in Plain, Coloured and Exposed Aggregate Concreting And Our Longstanding Relationships with Councils Enable Us To Provide Exceptional Service When Undertaking Council Works.