GDR Garage Door Repairs Johannesburg
Garage Doors in Roodepoort
    Garage Door Installation
    Roller Shutter Door Repairs
    At GDR, we understand how important it is to have a functioning and secure garage door. That’s why we are dedicated to providing efficient and reliable garage door repair services to our customers. Our team of highly skilled technicians has years of experience in repairing all types of garage doors, from traditional to modern.

    We pride ourselves on our commitment to customer satisfaction, which is why we offer competitive pricing and fast turnaround times. Our technicians are always prompt, professional, and courteous, ensuring that your repair experience is stress-free and hassle-free.

    Contact us today to schedule your garage door repair service and experience the GDR difference!

    Services
    • Garage door repairs
    • roller shutter doors
    • garage door motors
    • garage door installation
    • powder coating
    Service areas
    Roodepoort
    Address
    15 Angels View Estate Radiokop 1001 Basoon Ave
    1724 Roodepoort
    South Africa
    +27-614995194 garagedoorrepairs.co.za/gauteng
    Legal disclosure

    GDR Roller Shutters recommends an annual roller door service of any electric shutters that you may purchase with us to make sure parts are in working order and so that it still operates safely. Whether it’s for a simple garage door, more complex industrial roller shutters or industrial doors a service is vital to keeping them in tip-top condition to avoid any costly repair services or emergency calls.

