I'm an interior decorator and my company has been running for the last 12 years. I specialized mainly in all types of wall features and accent walls. Supplying and installing a large variety of wall panels, screens, cladding, wallpapers, murals and specialized painting techniques. I also specialized in nurseries, kids room and playrooms, these rooms included custom made furniture, custom wall decor, custom linen. As well as designing and supplying items from my regular suppliers.