Candy Flair Decor and Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Benoni
    • I'm an interior decorator and my company has been running for the last 12 years. I specialized mainly in all types of wall features and accent walls. Supplying and installing a large variety of wall panels, screens, cladding, wallpapers, murals and specialized painting techniques. I also specialized in nurseries, kids room and playrooms, these rooms included custom made furniture, custom wall decor, custom linen. As well as designing and supplying items from my regular suppliers.

    Services
    • I specialize in all types of wall features
    • Supply and installation of 3D wall panels
    • wallpaper supply and installation including custom wallpaper printing
    • supply and installation of real wood panels and cladding
    • design and installation of modern accent walls
    • shiplap Planks and panels and any other custom wall feature or accent wall you can think of.
    • Supply and install PVC Fluted panels
    • wood slat panels
    Service areas
    • Gauteng and surrounding areas
    • Benoni
    Address
    1501 Benoni
    South Africa
    +27-728295158 m.facebook.com/Candyflairdecor
