I'm an interior decorator and my company has been running for the last 12 years. I specialized mainly in all types of wall features and accent walls. Supplying and installing a large variety of wall panels, screens, cladding, wallpapers, murals and specialized painting techniques. I also specialized in nurseries, kids room and playrooms, these rooms included custom made furniture, custom wall decor, custom linen. As well as designing and supplying items from my regular suppliers.
- I specialize in all types of wall features
- Supply and installation of 3D wall panels
- wallpaper supply and installation including custom wallpaper printing
- supply and installation of real wood panels and cladding
- design and installation of modern accent walls
- shiplap Planks and panels and any other custom wall feature or accent wall you can think of.
- Supply and install PVC Fluted panels
- wood slat panels
- Gauteng and surrounding areas
- Benoni
1501 Benoni
South Africa
+27-728295158 m.facebook.com/Candyflairdecor