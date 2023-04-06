Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Smart AV Home Systems
Home Media Design & Installation in Phoenix
Overview 4Projects (4) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gold Coast Estate - 3 TV's Installed , Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Living room
    Gold Coast Estate - 3 TV's Installed
    Home Theater Set Up in Durban , Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Modern living room
    Home Theater Set Up in Durban , Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Modern living room
    Home Theater Set Up in Durban
    Sky Apartment in Umhlanga - Apartment Home Automation , Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Flat
    Sky Apartment in Umhlanga - Apartment Home Automation , Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Flat
    Sky Apartment in Umhlanga - Apartment Home Automation , Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Flat
    +11
    Sky Apartment in Umhlanga - Apartment Home Automation
    Hilltop Estate Ballito, Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Single family home
    Hilltop Estate Ballito, Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Single family home
    Hilltop Estate Ballito, Smart AV Home Systems Smart AV Home Systems Single family home
    +6
    Hilltop Estate Ballito

    Smart AV Home Systems is a leading provider of smart home automation solutions, with over 25 years of experience serving clients in Durban, South Africa. We pride ourselves on being a trusted and reliable company, with a team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to delivering top-quality products and services.

    Our range of services includes smart home automation systems, home theater installations, DSTV Multichoice installations, and more. We are also proud to be a certified Elan Systems dealer, providing our clients with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions that enhance their lifestyle and comfort.

    At Smart AV Home Systems, we understand the importance of providing excellent service to our clients. We take the time to listen to our clients' needs, and we work with them to develop a customized solution that meets their specific requirements and budget. Our team of accredited DSTV Multichoice installers and certified Elan Systems dealers are experts in their field, providing exceptional service and support throughout the entire process.

    We believe in building long-lasting relationships with our clients, and we are committed to delivering top-quality products and services that exceed their expectations. Whether you're looking to upgrade an existing system or are interested in transforming your home with smart home automation, Smart AV Home Systems has the expertise and experience to deliver the perfect solution for you.

    Contact us today to learn more about our services and how we can help enhance your lifestyle with smart home automation.



    Services
    • Home Automation
    • Audio Video Distribution
    Service areas
    Phoenix
    Address
    191 Brayford Avenue Sunford
    4068 Phoenix
    South Africa
    +27-836918821 www.smartavhomesystems.co.za
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks