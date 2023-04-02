Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dr Chalita Le Roux—Cosmetic Dentist Roodepoort
Other Businesses in Roodepoort
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Dr Chalita le Roux is a cosmetic dentist and facial aesthetics practitioner practising in Roodepoort Johannesburg. Her aim is to provide patients with world-class dentistry and non-surgical aesthetic treatments by placing integrity, precision and compassion at the forefront of everything she does.

    Services
    • Cosmetic Dentist
    • Facial Aesthetics
    • Non-Surgical Aesthetic Treatments
    • Dental Surgery
    Service areas
    Roodepoort, Gauteng, and South Africa
    Address
    Unit 2, Corner of Doreen Road and Lawrence Road, Amorosa
    2040 Roodepoort
    South Africa
    +27-718843204 www.chalitaleroux.co.za
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks