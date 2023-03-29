We offer the following:
- Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains
- Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers
- Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes
- Unblocking of blocked drains
- Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves
- Geyser tripping problems
- Repairs to leaking toilets
- Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps
- Repairs to geyser overflow problems
- Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats
- Installation of Isolator Switches
- Repair to leaking or cracked baths
- Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser
- Supply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption
- Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers
- Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)
- Leak Detection
PLUMBING SERVICES
24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs:
- We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;
- Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;
- We have qualified and trained personnel;
- We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;
- Our rates and tariffs are excellent;
- All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;
- We guarantee our workmanship;
- We offer quality materials and parts;
- We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.
en more fortunate. They were fast, friendly, and super professional from the moment we got starte"I found out about Geyser Experts Gauteng with a quick Google search, and I couldn’t have been more fortunate. They were fast, friendly, and super professional from the moment we got started."d."
- Service areas
- Centurion
- rooihuiskraal
- lyttelton
- hennopspark
- die hoewes
- zwartkop
- mnandi
- amberfield
- thatchfield
- club view
- doringkloof
- irene
- midstream
- Show all 13 service areas
- Company awards
- 18
- Address
-
184 Panorama street , Rooihuiskraal Centurion
0157 Centurion
South Africa
+27-714866959 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts
ELECTRICAL SERVICES
We offer a wide variety of electrical services like:
- Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.
- Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.
- Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.
- We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.