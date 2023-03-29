Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Geyser Repairs Centurion—No Call Out Fee
Plumbers in Centurion
Overview 3Projects (3) 3Offers (3) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • geyser repairs
  • geyser plumbers
  • geyser installations

OFFERS

20% discount for pensioners
Availability: Within a week
Hennopspark, Centurion, South Africa
R449.99
Geyser Repairs Centurion—No Call Out Fee
20% discount on all geyser repairs
Availability: Within a week
Centurion Golf Estate, Centurion, South Africa
R650
Geyser Repairs Centurion—No Call Out Fee
20% discount for all homify clients
Availability: Within a week
Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, South Africa
R650
Geyser Repairs Centurion—No Call Out Fee

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    +12
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee
    Rooihusikraal Geyser Repairs 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Single family home
    Rooihusikraal Geyser Repairs 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Single family home
    Rooihusikraal Geyser Repairs 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Single family home
    +12
    Rooihusikraal Geyser Repairs 0714866959 No Call Out Fee
    Centurion Geyser Repairs 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    Centurion Geyser Repairs 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    Centurion Geyser Repairs 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion - No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    +10
    Centurion Geyser Repairs 0714866959 No Call Out Fee

    We offer the following:

    • Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains
    • Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers
    • Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes
    • Unblocking of blocked drains
    • Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves
    • Geyser tripping problems
    • Repairs to leaking toilets
    • Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps
    • Repairs to geyser overflow problems
    • Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats
    • Installation of Isolator Switches
    • Repair to leaking or cracked baths
    • Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser
    • Supply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption
    • Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers
    • Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)
    • Leak Detection

    PLUMBING SERVICES 

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs: 

    • We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;
    • Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;
    • We have qualified and trained personnel;
    • We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;
    • Our rates and tariffs are excellent;
    • All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;
    • We guarantee our workmanship;
    • We offer quality materials and parts;
    • We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.

    en more fortunate. They were fast, friendly, and super professional from the moment we got starte"I found out about Geyser Experts Gauteng with a quick Google search, and I couldn’t have been more fortunate. They were fast, friendly, and super professional from the moment we got started."d."

    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • rooihuiskraal
    • lyttelton
    • hennopspark
    • die hoewes
    • zwartkop
    • mnandi
    • amberfield
    • thatchfield
    • club view
    • doringkloof
    • irene
    • midstream
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Company awards
    18
    Address
    184 Panorama street , Rooihuiskraal Centurion
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-714866959 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts
    Legal disclosure

    We offer the following: 

    • Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains
    • Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers
    • Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes
    • Unblocking of blocked drains
    • Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves
    • Geyser tripping problems
    • Repairs to leaking toilets
    • Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps
    • Repairs to geyser overflow problems
    • Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats
    • Installation of Isolator Switches
    • Repair to leaking or cracked baths
    • Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser
    • Supply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption
    • Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers
    • Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)
    • Leak Detection

    PLUMBING SERVICES 

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs: 

    • We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;
    • Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;
    • We have qualified and trained personnel;
    • We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;
    • Our rates and tariffs are excellent;
    • All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;
    • We guarantee our workmanship;
    • We offer quality materials and parts;
    • We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.

    ELECTRICAL SERVICES 

    We offer a wide variety of electrical services like: 

    • Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.
    • Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.
    • Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.
    • We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.


    Reviews

    Geyser Repairs Centurion—No Call Out Fee Geyser Repairs Centurion—No Call Out Fee
    professional geyser electricians and plumbers
    1 day ago
    Project date: August 2022
    Edit
    Geyser Specialists Gauteng Geyser Specialists Gauteng
    reliable and honest
    1 day ago
    Project date: December 2021
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    good geyser repair specialists
    1 day ago
    Project date: November 2022
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks