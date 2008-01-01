Your browser is out-of-date.

Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (3)
Services

  • Garsfontein plumbers
  • faerie glen plumbers
  • pretoria east plumbers
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

20% discount on all geyser repairs
Availability: Within a week
Mooikloof, Pretoria, South Africa
R860
Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
20% discount for pensioners
Availability: Within a week
Faerie Glen, Pretoria, South Africa
R650
Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
20% discount for all homify clients
Availability: Within a week
Garsfontein, Pretoria, South Africa
R450
Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee

Projects

    • Pretoria East Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Modern conservatory
    Pretoria East Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Modern conservatory
    Pretoria East Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Modern conservatory
    +12
    Pretoria East Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees
    Waterkloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    Waterkloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    Waterkloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Commercial spaces
    +12
    Waterkloof Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees
    Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Industrial style conservatory
    Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Industrial style conservatory
    Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee, Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee Industrial style conservatory
    +12
    Garsfontein Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee

    Pretoria East Electricians and Plumbers has a team of professionals to assist with all needs related to plumbing and electrical.

    At Pretoria East Electricians and Plumbers have many years of experience providing top-notch plumbing and electrical services to the Pretoria East community.


    Our team of qualified plumbers and electricians are always available to assist you with any emergency services or repairs, as well as installations for residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

    We offer the following Electrician services for Pretoria East:

    • Power Failure Repair
    • Electrical Certificates of Compliance (COC)
    • House Wiring and Rewiring
    • Distribution Board(DB Board) Installation and Rewiring
    • Stove Rewiring or Repair
    • Geyser Installation
    • Geyser Thermostat Replacement
    • Geyser Element Replacement
    • Plug Socket Installation and Repair
    • Lights - Installation and Repair
    • Outdoor Lighting
    • Indoor Lighting
    • Gate Motor Installation
    • Garage Door Motor Installation
    • Security Lighting 
    • Booster Pump Wiring and Installation
    • Borehole Pumps Wiring and Installation
    • Swimming Pool Wiring and Installation
    • Electric Fencing

    We offer the following Plumber services for Pretoria East:

    • Bathroom Renovations
    • Blocked Drains Repair
    • Blocked Toilets Repair
    • Burst Geyser Replacement
    • Burst Geysers Repair
    • Burst Pipes Repair
    • Commercial Plumbing Services
    • Dishwasher Installations
    • Domestic Plumbing Services
    • Drain Camera Inspections
    • Drain Cleaning
    • Drain Machine Cleaning
    • General Plumbing Maintenance
    • Geyser Overflows
    • Geyser Pressure Valves Installation 
    • Geyser Pressure Valves Replacement
    • Grease Trap Cleaning
    • Industrial Plumbing Services
    • Kitchen and Bathroom Fixtures - Repair and Installation
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Leak Detection
    • Leaking Geyser Assessment and Repair
    • Leaking Taps Repair
    • Leaking Toilets Repair
    • New Geyser Installation
    • Plumbing Installations - Pipes, Sewage Pipes, Taps, Mixers Basins, Baths, Geysers and more…
    • Washing Machine Installations
    • Generator Installation


    Service areas
    • Garsfontein
    • Pretoria 0042
    • faerie glen 0043
    • Mooikloof Pretoria 0059
    • Moreteleta park Pretoria 0044
    • waterkloof Pretoria 0145
    • lynnwood Pretoria 0040
    • brooklyn Pretoria 0011
    • menlyn Pretoria 0181
    • olympus ah Pretoria 0081
    • erasmuskloof Pretoria
    • elardus park pretoria
    • wapadrand Pretoria
    • Silverlakes Pretoria
    • Equestria Pretoria
    • Pretoria 0002
    • woodlands Pretoria
    • the hill eco state Pretoria
    • constantia park Pretoria
    Company awards
    25
    Address
    647 Jacqueline Drive , Garsfontein
    0042 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-711286109 pretoriaelectriciansplumbers.co.za
    Reviews

    Geyser Specialists Gauteng Geyser Specialists Gauteng
    Good Plumbers thank you very much for your plumbing services assistance on a holiday
    about 5 hours ago
    Project date: December 2022
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    very professional plumbers in Garsfontein Affordable pricing
    about 5 hours ago
    Project date: September 2022
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    very professional plumbers I recommend them .
    about 5 hours ago
    Project date: September 2022
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
