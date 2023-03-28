Your browser is out-of-date.

Shumba Global Group
Other Businesses in Cape Town
    • Shumba Global Group is a company which specializes in the sales and distribution of bulk fuel products. Diesel, all grades petrol and illuminating paraffin may be ordered through Shumba Global Group and these products will be delivered to your premises.

    Services
    • import and export
    • fuel supply
    • petroleum suppliers
    • fuel products
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    Unit 4, 25 Cabernet Street, Blackheath
    7570 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-833079510 www.shumbaglobalgroup.co.za
