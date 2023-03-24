ALISA & B Eco is a proudly South African pest control services company. We were established in 2019 with our sole focus on pest management, hygiene management, infection control, Pre-Construction and Post-Construction Termite Control, weed control, Commercial Food Safety and HACCP, Fumigation services, and other complimentary services.

Treatments for a wide variety of pests, including Ants, Flies, Rodents, Cockroaches, Bedbugs, Lice, Fleas, Whiteflies, Spiders, Snakes, Various Woodborer Species, Bird Control, Bat Removals, Mosquitoes, and all other pest types

All our treatment methods comply with all international and local standards, servicing clients in the following sectors:

• Residential • Industrial • Farms

• Warehouses • Commercial • Restaurants

• Hotels • Hospitals • Commercial

We are committed to only using an approved range of Eco and SANS/SABS-approved products from reputable manufacturers. The products are registered and approved with the Department of Agriculture under The Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act 36 of 1947).

Our Company is a proud member of the South African Pest Control Association(SAPCA)