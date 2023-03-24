Your browser is out-of-date.

Alisa and B Eco Pest Control and Hygiene Solutions (Pty) Ltd
Projects

    • Pest Control Services, Alisa and B Eco Pest Control and Hygiene Solutions (Pty) Ltd Alisa and B Eco Pest Control and Hygiene Solutions (Pty) Ltd Commercial spaces
    Pest Control Services

    ALISA & B Eco is a proudly South African pest control services company. We were established in 2019 with our sole focus on pest management, hygiene management, infection control, Pre-Construction and Post-Construction Termite Control, weed control, Commercial Food Safety and HACCP, Fumigation services, and other complimentary services.

    Treatments for a wide variety of pests, including Ants, Flies, Rodents, Cockroaches, Bedbugs, Lice, Fleas, Whiteflies, Spiders, Snakes, Various Woodborer Species, Bird Control, Bat Removals, Mosquitoes, and all other pest types

    All our treatment methods comply with all international and local standards, servicing clients in the following sectors:

    • Residential • Industrial • Farms

    • Warehouses • Commercial • Restaurants 

    • Hotels • Hospitals • Commercial

    We are committed to only using an approved range of Eco and SANS/SABS-approved products from reputable manufacturers. The products are registered and approved with the Department of Agriculture under The Fertilizers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act 36 of 1947).

    Our Company is a proud member of the South African Pest Control Association(SAPCA)

    Services
    • Pest management
    • Hygiene management
    • Infection Control
    • Pre-Construction and Post-Construction Termite Control
    • Weed Control
    • Commercial Food Safety and HACCP
    • Fumigation services
    • Bee Removal and other complimentary services.
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Pretoria
    Address
    5th Floor, Bloukrans Building, Lynnwood Bridge
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-698690859 www.alisaandb.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    SAPCA

