Centurion Plumbers
Plumbers in Centurion
Services

  • blockages
  • leakages
  • taps
  • geyser
  • valves
  • toiket
  • shower
  • geyser replacing
  • solar geyser
  • pipes repairs
Price/hr: R450
    • We know that if you are looking for a Centurion plumber, you are in need of timely support. Whether the kitchen tap would not stop leaking, the toilet is starting to overflow or blocked drain issues occurring with the washing machine or dishwasher, we can be at your premises typically within 30 minutes or less. If you need an emergency plumber in Centurion, you’ll be glad to know that our service area extends to cover just about anywhere in the greater Centurion region. No matter what time of day or night it is, our team of experienced professionals will be there to help you out. So if you’re ever needing plumbing services, don’t hesitate to call us!

    Service areas
    • centurion
    • weirda park
    • Eldoraigne
    • rooihuskraal
    • zwartrkop
    • club view
    • highveld
    • thatchfeild
    Address
    140 Willem Botha drive
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-632229335 www.centurionplumbers365.co.za
