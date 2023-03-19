Your browser is out-of-date.

Nkc Installations
Home Media Design & Installation in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Communal Dish Installation , Nkc Installations Nkc Installations Commercial spaces
    Internet Installations Wireless, Nkc Installations Nkc Installations Living room
    Camera Installation , Nkc Installations Nkc Installations industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Tv Bracket Installations , Nkc Installations Nkc Installations Modern dining room
    DSTV INSTALLATIONS, Nkc Installations Nkc Installations Multi-Family house
    We Installation company in the northern suburbs of cape town we operate in all areas in the great Cape town and surrounding areas we offer satellite solutions ,internet ,networking and air conditioning we have professionals Technicians and we are Accredited by dstv ,multichoices ,Ovhd and service provider of internet .So choose us to assist you with your need we same day service .

    Services
    DStv Installations, Cctv Installations, and Air Conditioning
    Service areas
    • Cape Town durbanville kuilsriver brackenfell
    • Blouberg Claremont Tokai Constantia City Centre & Vredehoek Durbanville Bellville Table View Brackenfell Kalksteenfontein Sea Point Hout Bay Camps Bay Stellenbosch Somerset West Garden Route Southern Peninsula Cape Town
    Address
    durbanville
    7490 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-656471443 www.nkcinstallation.co.za
