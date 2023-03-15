Your browser is out-of-date.

TASK INTERIOR STYLING
Interior Architects in Illovo South
TASK Interior Styling is a Johannesburg-based black female owned boutique interior firm. We pride ourselves in designing spaces that have an intimate connection to our clients. Our focus moves beyond aesthetics; it is equally important to us that our clients feel good when occupying a space. We are able to achieve this balance through inspired curation: a powerful combination of our unique style input, selected décor pieces and strategic brand partnerships. We find joy in bringing our clients’ vision to life.

Services
  • 2D plans
  • procurement and product sourcing services
  • homeowners
  • skills
  • as well as va
  • Interior Desing
  • Project management
  • Interior styling
  • 3D modeling
  • procurement
  • Show all 10 services
Service areas
Illovo South
Company awards
  • Decorex Newcomer 2019
  •  Decorex Décor Stand 2019
  •  ROAR Awards – Exhibitor Distinction Award 2019
  •  BUILD Architecture Awards – Best Boutique Design Firm 2020 SA
  •  MEA Awards – Most Innovative Small Business 2020 SA
  •  Corporate LiveWire Global Awards – Boutique Interior Design Firm of the year SA 2020
  •  BUILD Home Builder Awards 2021
  •  South African Small Business Awards 2020: Top 20 Award
  •  South African Small Business Awards 2020: National Creative Award
  • Show all 9 awards
Address
28 Fricker Road
2196 Illovo South
+27-826921862 www.taskinteriorstyling.com
    Add SEO element