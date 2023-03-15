TASK Interior Styling is a Johannesburg-based black female owned boutique interior firm. We pride ourselves in designing spaces that have an intimate connection to our clients. Our focus moves beyond aesthetics; it is equally important to us that our clients feel good when occupying a space. We are able to achieve this balance through inspired curation: a powerful combination of our unique style input, selected décor pieces and strategic brand partnerships. We find joy in bringing our clients’ vision to life.