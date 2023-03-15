TASK Interior Styling is a Johannesburg-based black female owned boutique interior firm. We pride ourselves in designing spaces that have an intimate connection to our clients. Our focus moves beyond aesthetics; it is equally important to us that our clients feel good when occupying a space. We are able to achieve this balance through inspired curation: a powerful combination of our unique style input, selected décor pieces and strategic brand partnerships. We find joy in bringing our clients’ vision to life.
- Services
- 2D plans
- procurement and product sourcing services
- homeowners
- skills
- as well as va
- Interior Desing
- Project management
- Interior styling
- 3D modeling
- procurement
- Show all 10 services
- Service areas
- Illovo South
- Company awards
- Decorex Newcomer 2019
- Decorex Décor Stand 2019
- ROAR Awards – Exhibitor Distinction Award 2019
- BUILD Architecture Awards – Best Boutique Design Firm 2020 SA
- MEA Awards – Most Innovative Small Business 2020 SA
- Corporate LiveWire Global Awards – Boutique Interior Design Firm of the year SA 2020
- BUILD Home Builder Awards 2021
- South African Small Business Awards 2020: Top 20 Award
- South African Small Business Awards 2020: National Creative Award
- Show all 9 awards
- Address
-
28 Fricker Road
2196 Illovo South
translation missing: za.countries.ZA
+27-826921862 www.taskinteriorstyling.com