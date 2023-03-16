Your browser is out-of-date.

Workshop 1004 Architects &amp; Designers
Architects in Durban
    Workshop 10-04 is a work space dedicated to a multi-disciplinary team of like-minded professional architects, digital and graphic designers who collaborate daily to foster innovative solutions through a holistic design approach 🌱

    Contact us for a free quote & consultation:

    Architecture & Construction: workshop1004architects@outlook.com

    Digital art & Graphic design: workshop1004designers@outlook.com

    Helping you turn your vision into reality 💫

    Services
    Architecture & Design
    Service areas
    Online & Local to Durban
    Address
    2 Summerway Lane, Umhlanga
    4320 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-767496599
