Pretoria East Electricians &amp; Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (5)
Services

  • plumbers
  • electricians
  • geyser repairs Pretoria
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

20% discount for pensioners
Availability: Within a week
Waterkloof, Pretoria, South Africa
R650
Pretoria East Electricians &amp; Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees
20% discount for all homify clients
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria, South Africa
R449.99
Pretoria East Electricians &amp; Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees

Projects

    Waterkloof Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    Waterkloof Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    Waterkloof Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    +16
    Waterkloof Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    Garsfontein Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    Garsfontein Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    Garsfontein Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    +2
    Garsfontein Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fee
    Pretoria East Electricians & Plumbers
    Pretoria East Electricians & Plumbers
    Pretoria East Electricians & Plumbers
    +8
    Pretoria East Electricians & Plumbers

    Pretoria East Electricians &Plumbers 0711286109

    Plumbing Services

    24/7 Emergency Call-outs

    General plumbing repairs

    Burst water pipes

    Burst geysers and geyser components

    Storm water drainage problems

    Unblocking drains

    Urinals

    Toilets

    Mixers taps

    Showers

    Maintenance of water supply lines and faucets

    Balancing of water pressure and system optimization

    Pipe realigning

    New Kitchen & Bathroom installations in accordance to SABS standards

    Geyser / Gas Geyser installations and commissioning

    Pressure valves

    Waterless urinals

    Septic tanks

    Water tanks

    French drains

    Appliance connection

    Plumbing COC’s


    Electrical Services


    • Electrical Repairs

    • Circuit Breaker Panels

    • Circuit Breaker Panel Installation & Replacement

    • Circuit Breaker Panel Repair

    • Electric Meters

    • Sub Meters

    • Electrical Troubleshooting

    • Permits & Code Inspection

    • Whole House Wiring

    • Dedicated Circuits

    • Outlets, Switches, & Receptacles

    • Lighting

    • Commercial Wiring

    • Three Phase Systems

    • Parking Lot Lights

    • Restaurant Electrical Services

    • Home Generators

    • Surge Protections


    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    10 awards
    Address
    107 Boardwalk Boulevard , Boardwalk Office Park , Faerie Glen
    0043 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-711286109 pretoriaelectriciansplumbers.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Pretoria East Electricians &amp; Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees Pretoria East Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees
    Quite honest and reliable
    1 day ago
    Project date: February 2023
    Pretoria East Electricians &amp; Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees Pretoria East Electricians & Plumbers 0711286109 No Call Out Fees
    Quite honest and reliable
    1 day ago
    Project date: February 2023
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Professional I used them three times in a row at my house in Faerie glen and at my factory in woodmead Johannesburg very professional
    1 day ago
    Project date: June 2022
