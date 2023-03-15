Pretoria East Electricians &Plumbers 0711286109

Plumbing Services

24/7 Emergency Call-outs

General plumbing repairs

Burst water pipes

Burst geysers and geyser components

Storm water drainage problems

Unblocking drains

Urinals

Toilets

Mixers taps

Showers

Maintenance of water supply lines and faucets

Balancing of water pressure and system optimization

Pipe realigning

New Kitchen & Bathroom installations in accordance to SABS standards

Geyser / Gas Geyser installations and commissioning

Pressure valves

Waterless urinals

Septic tanks

Water tanks

French drains

Appliance connection

Plumbing COC’s





Electrical Services





• Electrical Repairs

• Circuit Breaker Panels

• Circuit Breaker Panel Installation & Replacement

• Circuit Breaker Panel Repair

• Electric Meters

• Sub Meters

• Electrical Troubleshooting

• Permits & Code Inspection

• Whole House Wiring

• Dedicated Circuits

• Outlets, Switches, & Receptacles

• Lighting

• Commercial Wiring

• Three Phase Systems

• Parking Lot Lights

• Restaurant Electrical Services

• Home Generators

• Surge Protections



