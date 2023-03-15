Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pretoria East Electricians &amp; Plumbers
Plumbers in Pretoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Offers (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • plumbers
  • electricians
  • geyser repairs Pretoria
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

20% discount for all homify clients
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria, South Africa
R449.99
Pretoria East Electricians &amp; Plumbers
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Pretoria East Electricians &Plumbers 0711286109

    Plumbing Services

    24/7 Emergency Call-outs

    General plumbing repairs

    Burst water pipes

    Burst geysers and geyser components

    Storm water drainage problems

    Unblocking drains

    Urinals

    Toilets

    Mixers taps

    Showers

    Maintenance of water supply lines and faucets

    Balancing of water pressure and system optimization

    Pipe realigning

    New Kitchen & Bathroom installations in accordance to SABS standards

    Geyser / Gas Geyser installations and commissioning

    Pressure valves

    Waterless urinals

    Septic tanks

    Water tanks

    French drains

    Appliance connection

    Plumbing COC’s


    Electrical Services


    • Electrical Repairs

    • Circuit Breaker Panels

    • Circuit Breaker Panel Installation & Replacement

    • Circuit Breaker Panel Repair

    • Electric Meters

    • Sub Meters

    • Electrical Troubleshooting

    • Permits & Code Inspection

    • Whole House Wiring

    • Dedicated Circuits

    • Outlets, Switches, & Receptacles

    • Lighting

    • Commercial Wiring

    • Three Phase Systems

    • Parking Lot Lights

    • Restaurant Electrical Services

    • Home Generators

    • Surge Protections


    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    10 awards
    Address
    107 Boardwalk Boulevard , Boardwalk Office Park , Faerie Glen
    0043 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-711286109
    Legal disclosure

    Pretoria East Electricians &Plumbers 0711286109

    Plumbing Services

    24/7 Emergency Call-outs

    General plumbing repairs

    Burst water pipes

    Burst geysers and geyser components

    Storm water drainage problems

    Unblocking drains

    Urinals

    Toilets

    Mixers taps

    Showers

    Maintenance of water supply lines and faucets

    Balancing of water pressure and system optimization

    Pipe realigning

    New Kitchen & Bathroom installations in accordance to SABS standards

    Geyser / Gas Geyser installations and commissioning

    Pressure valves

    Waterless urinals

    Septic tanks

    Water tanks

    French drains

    Appliance connection

    Plumbing COC’s


    Electrical Services


    • Electrical Repairs

    • Circuit Breaker Panels

    • Circuit Breaker Panel Installation & Replacement

    • Circuit Breaker Panel Repair

    • Electric Meters

    • Sub Meters

    • Electrical Troubleshooting

    • Permits & Code Inspection

    • Whole House Wiring

    • Dedicated Circuits

    • Outlets, Switches, & Receptacles

    • Lighting

    • Commercial Wiring

    • Three Phase Systems

    • Parking Lot Lights

    • Restaurant Electrical Services

    • Home Generators

    • Surge Protections


      Add SEO element