Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MOOSHES PROJECTS AND SUPPLIES PTY (LTD)
Home Builders in Thohoyandou
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • is an all-rounded and affordable construction Co that prides in its experience & Expertise.We supply Services to both residential and commercial.

    Services
    • Residential & Home Building
    • All Wood Work
    • Ceiling Installation
    • Water Proofing
    • Architecture Design
    • Plastering
    • Painting
    • Tiling & Other Flooring Specialist
    • 24/7 Plumbing
    • 24/7 Electricity
    • Paving
    • Handyman
    • Bathroom Renovation
    • Home Renovation
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    SOUTH AFRICA and Thohoyandou
    Address
    LUFULE
    0950 Thohoyandou
    South Africa
    +27-769649947 moshesprojects.co.za
      Add SEO element