OWNED AND OPERATED.
Style Plus Renovations is a family-owned and operated home renovations, design and build construction company based on the North Shore Auckland. We operate and service the North Shore and Central Auckland.
We pride ourselves on being the most professional independent renovation builders in Auckland. Also, we pride ourselves in our ability to provide full home renovation, custom design & build, and project management services, from concept to completion for our clients based in Auckland or overseas.
- Services
- Full Home Renovations
- Bathroom Renovations
- Kitchen Renovations
- House Extensions
- Project Management
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- Auckland
- Address
-
1/11 Arrenway Drive
0632 Auckland
New Zealand
+64-800789537 www.styleplusrenovations.co.nz