EL Q Insights
Architects in Johannesburg
    La Barachois, Mauritius

    OUR MISSION:

    Providing a full range of architectural services and giving our clients high quality crisp work tailormade to suit their personal spatial needs.

    SERVICES WE OFFER:

    Architectural works from stage 1 to 6

    Urban Design

    Outdoor Advertising

    Project managing

    RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE:

    All our works are according to SABS and SANS standards and inlcude the following:

    1. Building plans for municipal submission and construction

    2. 3D Drawings and video visuals for presentation.

    3. Construction/Building of houses, Plastering, Painting, electrical installations and Welding. 

    4. We also offer submission to Municipality /Council for approval of plans.

    Services
    Architectural work, Urban Design, and Outdoor Advertising
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    889 Moss Road, Weltevreden Park
    1709 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-632035093
