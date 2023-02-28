OUR MISSION:

Providing a full range of architectural services and giving our clients high quality crisp work tailormade to suit their personal spatial needs.

SERVICES WE OFFER:

Architectural works from stage 1 to 6

Urban Design

Outdoor Advertising

Project managing

RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE:

All our works are according to SABS and SANS standards and inlcude the following:

1. Building plans for municipal submission and construction

2. 3D Drawings and video visuals for presentation.

3. Construction/Building of houses, Plastering, Painting, electrical installations and Welding.

4. We also offer submission to Municipality /Council for approval of plans.