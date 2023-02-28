OUR MISSION:
Providing a full range of architectural services and giving our clients high quality crisp work tailormade to suit their personal spatial needs.
SERVICES WE OFFER:
Architectural works from stage 1 to 6
Urban Design
Outdoor Advertising
Project managing
RESIDENTIAL ARCHITECTURE:
All our works are according to SABS and SANS standards and inlcude the following:
1. Building plans for municipal submission and construction
2. 3D Drawings and video visuals for presentation.
3. Construction/Building of houses, Plastering, Painting, electrical installations and Welding.
4. We also offer submission to Municipality /Council for approval of plans.
- Services
- Architectural work, Urban Design, and Outdoor Advertising
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
889 Moss Road, Weltevreden Park
1709 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-632035093