Urban Nuts
Online Shops in Cape Town
    • Everything you love, straight to your door! Welcome to the home of the Urban Nuts tribe! Here you’ll find everything we have to offer all in one place at the click of a button, anytime, anywhere. Quick Delivery Service 100% Freshness Guaranteed Confirmed Secure Payment.

    Services
    • health products
    • superfoods
    • artisan coated products
    • Nuts
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    Access Park, 81 Chichester Road, Kenilworth
    7708 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-836277992 www.urban-nuts.co.za
