Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Geyser installations 0732382929
Plumbers in Germiston
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Offers (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

OFFERS

Geyser installation_0619614075
Availability: Within 4 weeks
Boksburg North, Boksburg, South Africa
R12,000
Geyser installations 0732382929
New project
  • Go Premium
    1. We are specialised in geyser installations
    2. Geyser installations same day
    3. Geyser replacement
    4. Geyser water heaters
    5. Geyser servicing
    6. Geyser replacement
    7. Leaking geyser repairs
    8. 'Geyser repairs near me'
    9. New geyser installations
    10. Geyser plumbers
    11. Geyser plumbing company
    12. Plumbing repairs
    13. Leaky geyser
    14. Leaking geyser
    15. Geyser parts replacement
    16. Geyser with no hot water repairs
    17. Fast geyser repairs
    18. Hot water geyser services
    19. Call us or whatsapp
    20. __&0619614075
    Service areas
    • Germiston
    • Midrand
    • Boksburg
    • East Rand
    • Kempton park
    • Benoni
    • Sandton
    • four-way
    • pretoria
    • Pretoria
    • Buccleuch
    • klopperpark
    • isando
    • greenstone hill
    • greenstone mall
    • Edenvale
    • Show all 16 service areas
    Company awards
    The Top 1 awarded geyser plumbers in South Africa
    Address
    1401 Germiston
    South Africa
    +27-732382929
    Legal disclosure

    Best geyser installations services

    We do fix and supply of geyser

    Burst geyser repairs

    Geyser water heater repair

    Leaky geyser repairs

    Geyser plumbers

      Add SEO element