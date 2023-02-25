- We are specialised in geyser installations
- Geyser installations same day
- Geyser replacement
- Geyser water heaters
- Geyser servicing
- Geyser replacement
- Leaking geyser repairs
- 'Geyser repairs near me'
- New geyser installations
- Geyser plumbers
- Geyser plumbing company
- Plumbing repairs
- Leaky geyser
- Leaking geyser
- Geyser parts replacement
- Geyser with no hot water repairs
- Fast geyser repairs
- Hot water geyser services
- Call us or whatsapp
- __&0619614075
- Service areas
- Germiston
- Midrand
- Boksburg
- East Rand
- Kempton park
- Benoni
- Sandton
- four-way
- pretoria
- Pretoria
- Buccleuch
- klopperpark
- isando
- greenstone hill
- greenstone mall
- Edenvale
- Show all 16 service areas
- Company awards
- The Top 1 awarded geyser plumbers in South Africa
- Address
-
1401 Germiston
South Africa
+27-732382929
Legal disclosure
Best geyser installations services
We do fix and supply of geyser
Burst geyser repairs
Geyser water heater repair
Leaky geyser repairs
Geyser plumbers