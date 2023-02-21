Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
On Budget Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sandton
Overview 5Projects (5) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Our Services, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Living room
    Our Services, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Living room
    Our Services
    Bathroom Projects, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom Projects, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom Projects, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Modern bathroom
    Bathroom Projects
    Business Interior Design and Decor, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Commercial spaces
    Business Interior Design and Decor, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Commercial spaces
    Business Interior Design and Decor, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Commercial spaces
    Business Interior Design and Decor
    Kitchen and Cabinetry Projects, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Built-in kitchens
    Kitchen and Cabinetry Projects, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Built-in kitchens
    Kitchen and Cabinetry Projects
    Decor Projects, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Single family home
    Decor Projects, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Single family home
    Decor Projects, On Budget Interiors On Budget Interiors Single family home
    Decor Projects

    Welcome to a fun, effortless, time-saving, and convenient way to achieve an interior space that you love, and all within your budget. We offer both online and virtual, as well as real time and in person assistance for all your interior design and decor needs. We can assist you with the full scope of a project from design or décor advice to beautifully completed installations.

    We can assist with onsite consultations, mood boards, visual designs, staging, shopping assistance and more.

    Services
    • Design
    • decor
    • decorating
    • kitchens
    • bathrooms
    • lounge
    • tv rooms
    • offices
    • showrooms
    • guesthouse
    • homes
    • business
    • interior
    • spaces
    • aesthetic
    • function
    • visuals
    • Show all 17 services
    Service areas
    Sandton
    Address
    Edison Cres
    2157 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-725807273 www.designonbudget.co.za
      Add SEO element