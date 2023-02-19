Welcome to Dank Street, your premium, AAA grade, Boutique Genetics and Clone provider. Having invested more into our genetics and range than most other suppliers in South Africa. Our aim is to make unaffordable, unattainable and rare genetics available to your door.
- Services
- clone provider, boutique genetics, and premium genetics
- Service areas
- Garden Route
- Western Cape
- South Africa
- Plettenberg Bay
- Address
-
7 Strand Street
6600 Plettenberg Bay
South Africa
+27-833693875 www.dankstreet.co.za