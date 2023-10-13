Your browser is out-of-date.

JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
Home Builders in Randburg
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Tiling work done , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Tiling work done , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Tiling work done , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    +2
    Tiling work done
    Building and house renovations, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Building and house renovations, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Building and house renovations, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    +6
    Building and house renovations
    Tiling, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Tiling, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Tiling, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    +2
    Tiling
    Boundary walls , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Boundary walls , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Boundary walls , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    +8
    Boundary walls
    Painting , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Painting , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Painting , JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    +3
    Painting
    Building and house Renovations, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Building and house Renovations, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Building and house Renovations, JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    +5
    Building and house Renovations
    Show all 7 projects


    OUR SERVICES ARE:

    *.Tiling ✅

    *. Paving✅

    *. Ceiling ✅

    *. Screed ✅

    *. Building ✅

    *. Painting  ✅

    *. Rhinolite  ✅

    *. Concrete   ✅

    *. Plastering   ✅

    *. Bricklaying   ✅

    *. Renovation   ✅

    *. Demolition     ✅

    *. Boundary walls. ✅


    We providing:

    (a). Trusted ✅

    (b). Reliable ✅

    (c). Affordable ✅

    (d). Reasonable ✅

    (e). Quality services ✅


    Contact us to 0815566322

    We are very friendly to the customers /clients so do not hesitate to contact us for affordable Quotations and quality services results.

    We are ready to start your project any day you need. Previous contactable references are available and we done more than 50 homes with building construction and home renovation services. 

    Call or Whatsapp us today for affordable construction quotations!.

    Call/Whatsapp us



    Services
    • Tiling
    • Building contractors
    • Paving contractors
    • Building construction
    • Construction companies
    • Renovation
    • Demolitions
    • Boundary walls
    • Building additional
    • Home improvements
    Service areas
    Sandton Gauteng, Gauteng South Africa, and Randburg
    Company awards
    Building and house renovations
    Address
    Blairgowrie drive
    2196 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-815566322 jozconcompany.simdif.com
    Legal disclosure

    Jozcon company is one of other building construction companies in Johannesburg South Africa.

    We specialize in Tiling Paving Screed Ceiling Building Concrete Rhinolite Painting Plastering Renovations Demolitions Boundary walls and Retaining walls 

    We provide our services all over Gauteng South Africa.

    Previous contactable references are available so that do not hesitate to contact us for affordable quotations and quality services results.

    Reviews

    JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION JOZE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
    Jozcon is a professional Building construction company. I recommend them to anyone who needs their help.
    8 months ago
    Project date: April 2019
