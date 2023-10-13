OUR SERVICES ARE:
*.Tiling ✅
*. Paving✅
*. Ceiling ✅
*. Screed ✅
*. Building ✅
*. Painting ✅
*. Rhinolite ✅
*. Concrete ✅
*. Plastering ✅
*. Bricklaying ✅
*. Renovation ✅
*. Demolition ✅
*. Boundary walls. ✅
We providing:
(a). Trusted ✅
(b). Reliable ✅
(c). Affordable ✅
(d). Reasonable ✅
(e). Quality services ✅
Contact us to 0815566322
We are very friendly to the customers /clients so do not hesitate to contact us for affordable Quotations and quality services results.
We are ready to start your project any day you need. Previous contactable references are available and we done more than 50 homes with building construction and home renovation services.
Call or Whatsapp us today for affordable construction quotations!.
Call/Whatsapp us
- Tiling
- Building contractors
- Paving contractors
- Building construction
- Construction companies
- Renovation
- Demolitions
- Boundary walls
- Building additional
- Home improvements
- Sandton Gauteng, Gauteng South Africa, and Randburg
- Building and house renovations
Blairgowrie drive
2196 Randburg
South Africa
+27-815566322 jozconcompany.simdif.com
