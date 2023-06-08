Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
JOZCON COMPANY&#39;S
Home Builders in Randburg
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Building and house renovations, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    Building and house renovations, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    Building and house renovations, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    +6
    Building and house renovations
    Tiling, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Floors
    Tiling, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Floors
    Tiling, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Floors
    +2
    Tiling
    Boundary walls , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Walls
    Boundary walls , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Walls
    Boundary walls , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Walls
    +8
    Boundary walls
    Painting , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    Painting , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    Painting , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    +3
    Painting
    Building and house Renovations, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    Building and house Renovations, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    Building and house Renovations, JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Country house
    +5
    Building and house Renovations
    Building , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Small houses
    Building , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Small houses
    Building , JOZCON COMPANY'S JOZCON COMPANY'S Small houses
    +12
    Building

    Welcome to Jozcon company.

    Jozcon company is one of other building construction companies in Johannesburg South Africa which was established in january 2016 as Jozcon company with the goal to provide reliable , professional building and home renovations services.We are more than 17 years experience in construction industry and we providing amazing service results. We are trustworthy and honestly to our clients . Jozcon company providing services all over Johannesburg's suburbs and complexes and surrounding areas


    We specialized in: Tiling , Paving , Screed , Ceiling ,Building , Painting , Rhinolite , Brickworks /Bricklaying , Plastering Renovations, Demolitions , Concrete , Boundary walls, Retaining walls


    Do not hesitate to contact us for affordable Quotations and quality services results




    Services
    • Tiling
    • Building contractors
    • Paving contractors
    • Building construction
    • Construction companies
    • Renovation
    • Demolitions
    • Boundary walls
    • Building additional
    • Home improvements
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Sandton Gauteng, Gauteng South Africa, and Randburg
    Company awards
    Building and house renovations
    Address
    Blairgowrie drive
    2196 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-815566322 jozconcompany.simdif.com
    Legal disclosure

    Jozcon company is one of other building construction companies in Johannesburg South Africa.

    We specialize in Tiling Paving Screed Ceiling Building Concrete Rhinolite Painting Plastering Renovations Demolitions Boundary walls and Retaining walls 

    We provide our services all over Gauteng South Africa.

    Previous contactable references are available so that do not hesitate to contact us for affordable quotations and quality services results.

    Reviews

    JOZCON COMPANY&#39;S JOZCON COMPANY'S
    Jozcon is a professional Building construction company. I recommend them to anyone who needs their help.
    3 months ago
    Project date: April 2019
    Edit
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks