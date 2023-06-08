Welcome to Jozcon company.

Jozcon company is one of other building construction companies in Johannesburg South Africa which was established in january 2016 as Jozcon company with the goal to provide reliable , professional building and home renovations services.We are more than 17 years experience in construction industry and we providing amazing service results. We are trustworthy and honestly to our clients . Jozcon company providing services all over Johannesburg's suburbs and complexes and surrounding areas





We specialized in: Tiling , Paving , Screed , Ceiling ,Building , Painting , Rhinolite , Brickworks /Bricklaying , Plastering Renovations, Demolitions , Concrete , Boundary walls, Retaining walls





Do not hesitate to contact us for affordable Quotations and quality services results











