We have specialised experience in a wide range of building projects includung individual residential homes from affordable housing through to luxury homes in gated estates.



We have done work in Umhlanga Ridge, Zimbali Estate, Simbithi Estate, Brettenwood Coastal Estate, Nkwazi ridge, Dunkirk Estate, Sheffield Bay Estate and numerous other freestanding homes. Our portfolio includes the new Brettenwood clubhouse, the Umhlali Country Club renovations (Phase 1 and 2). We have also done numerous renovation projects.



We have designed retail buildngs including, Tiffanys shopping centre in Salt Rock, as well as commercial, industrial and office buildings in Riverhorse Valley and the Ballito Business Park.



Our area of work is nationwide.



We designed the Sheppards Tree Game Lodge in Pilanesberg and the new Radisson Blu Safari Resort in the Kruger National Park. We are also the appointed architects for the new Nums Island Waterpark on the KZN North Coast.



Ca Architects uses the Autodesk Revit software where all our designs are automatically produced in 3D for easy interpretation.



Ca Architects is commited to providing dedicated efficient and creative profesional service to all our clients.