Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CA Architects
Architects in Ballito
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 38 SAGILA, CA Architects CA Architects Single family home
    38 SAGILA, CA Architects CA Architects Single family home
    38 SAGILA, CA Architects CA Architects Single family home
    +3
    38 SAGILA
    197 PLUMBAGO, CA Architects CA Architects Single family home
    197 PLUMBAGO, CA Architects CA Architects Single family home
    197 PLUMBAGO, CA Architects CA Architects Single family home
    +1
    197 PLUMBAGO
    39 SAGILA, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
    39 SAGILA, CA Architects CA Architects Single family home
    39 SAGILA, CA Architects CA Architects Single family home
    +1
    39 SAGILA
    Entertainers dream home with large open spaces, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
    Entertainers dream home with large open spaces, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
    Entertainers dream home with large open spaces, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
    +2
    Entertainers dream home with large open spaces
    Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
    Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
    Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
    +3
    Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate
    Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood, CA Architects CA Architects Minimalist house
    Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood, CA Architects CA Architects Patios
    Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood, CA Architects CA Architects Kitchen
    +2
    Simple yet beautiful home in Brettenwood
    Show all 11 projects

    We have specialised experience in a wide range of building projects includung individual residential homes from affordable housing through to luxury homes in gated estates.

    We have done work in Umhlanga Ridge, Zimbali Estate, Simbithi Estate, Brettenwood Coastal Estate, Nkwazi ridge, Dunkirk Estate, Sheffield Bay Estate and numerous other freestanding homes. Our portfolio includes the new Brettenwood clubhouse, the Umhlali Country Club renovations (Phase 1 and 2). We have also done numerous renovation projects.

    We have designed retail buildngs including, Tiffanys shopping centre in Salt Rock, as well as commercial, industrial and office buildings in Riverhorse Valley and the Ballito Business Park.

    Our area of work is nationwide.

    We designed the Sheppards Tree Game Lodge in Pilanesberg and the new Radisson Blu Safari Resort in the Kruger National Park. We are also the appointed architects for the new Nums Island Waterpark on the KZN North Coast.

    Ca Architects uses the Autodesk Revit software where all our designs are automatically produced in 3D for easy interpretation.

    Ca Architects is commited to providing dedicated efficient and creative profesional service to all our clients.

    Services
    Architecture and urban design
    Service areas
    Southern Africa and Ballito
    Address
    7 Garlicke drive
    4032 Ballito
    South Africa
    +27-329463830 www.caarchitects.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Simply Good Design

      Add SEO element