Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Taylored Spaces
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Interior Design Studio offering turnkey solutions to Domestic and Corporate projects, both large and small scale including new builds and renovations. We custom design & manufacture furniture as well as source from local artisans and makers.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • Project management
    • Custom furniture design and manufacture
    • New builds and renovations
    • Finishes specification
    • Floorplans and furniture layouts
    • Interior decor and styling
    • Window treatments and soft furniture
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • South Africa
    • International projects
    Address
    Rothesay Studios, 20B Rothesay avenue, Craighall Park JHB
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-823309706 www.tayloredspaces.co.za
      Add SEO element