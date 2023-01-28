Your browser is out-of-date.

M and I Services
General Contractors in Emalahleni
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Another LP gAS installation, M and I Services M and I Services Single family home
    Another LP gAS installation
    Lp gas installation, M and I Services M and I Services Single family home
    Lp gas installation

    M and I Services are an accredited (SAQCC: 6967) LP gas installer in Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

    We started from humble beginnings. Martin who worked on the mine for all his life made a change to the private sector as he saw this was the way forward for him and his family.

    From there on the became reputable gas installers in Witbank and later took on more work in other cities.

    They are now importers of the LP gas conversion kits and supply major retailers in SA.

    If you need their help contact them.

    Services
    LP gas installers
    Service areas
    • Mpumalanga
    • Emalahleni
    • Gauteng
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    Address
    26 Benjamin Bennet St
    1034 Emalahleni
    South Africa
    +27-824926159 mandiservices.co.za
