M and I Services are an accredited (SAQCC: 6967) LP gas installer in Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

We started from humble beginnings. Martin who worked on the mine for all his life made a change to the private sector as he saw this was the way forward for him and his family.

From there on the became reputable gas installers in Witbank and later took on more work in other cities.

They are now importers of the LP gas conversion kits and supply major retailers in SA.

