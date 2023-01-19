Geysers Only Sandton





Has your geyser started leaking or is your water not heating up?

Don't leave it like this because now you can get it replaced the same day.





No matter which company has offered you with geyser insurance, we can support. We make sure that you can get your insurance payment instantly.

Geysers Only Sandton offers a vast range of branded geysers for emergency replacements.





SANS Geyser Specifications

With several years of expertise all the Geysers Only Sandton Sandton professionals are fully certified and will make sure your geyser is serviced or upgraded according to to the SANS 10254 specifications.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installing, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geysers Only Sandton Services

Geyser Overflows.

Geyser Repairs.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Pressure valves setup.

Thermostat and element replacing.

Valves (pressure valves replacement and setup).

Electricians available for all electrical faults.





















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is known for its high-quality geyser supplies in South Africa. They offer exceptional assistance at good prices. People living in Sandton and Sandton Metro have only Kwikot 150L geysers installed in their homes. Kwikot water heaters comply with SANS 151 standards. Pick from a 2 year or 5 year service warranty option.





At Geysers Only Sandton we can source and stock 100lt, 150lt, 200lt and 250lt Kwikot Geysers.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers are another common popular choice among geyser users. Trendline geyser are also compatible with solar panel and heat pump configurations.





• Durable inner cylinder made from 2 mm enamel superior steel

• IPX4 rated against water splash

• Proficient 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year warranty on inner cylinder

















FRANKE GEYSERS

Out of other plumbing items and replacement parts, Franke Electric Geysers are also well-known in Sandton. FRANKE electric geysers follow the SANS 60335-2-21 safety standards.





- 5 month guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 12-month warranty on electrical components





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are very well-known and we bring the best of Solar Geyser system installations and replacements.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires 50% hot water consumption through electric and nonrenewable fuel source options - that means solar geysers are a perfect alternative. Though the first time installation can cost you extra, solar geysers save a great deal of money on your bills in the long run.













Burst Geyser giving you troubles? You should take instant action if the following warning indications are obvious

Running out of Hot Water

The most typical trouble with a geyser is with hot water. This issue takes place usually in 150L-200L water heaters where the heating element stops heating properly due to the mineral deposits.

It can also result in leakage and the only solution to this issue is heating element replacement.





Noisy Geyser

Noisy geysers are also a very typical issue in geysers. This problem appears when mineral deposits in the tank. These deposits prevent the water from heating and thereby resulting in the tank to overheat. This constant overheating of the tank results in metal fatigue and the tank ultimately fails and starts to leak.





Cloudy or Hot Water that smells









Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting appears when water and the steel body of the geyser react. Corrosion can be prevented with an anode rod found in the geyser but it will eventually result in corrosion due to natural reasons. After this, the corrosive forces will affect the tank and its connection causing a leakage.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

A temperature and pressure relief valve is found in every geyser as well as a safety relief valve that helps to release the pressure. In case of a faulty or capped off safety valve, the geyser can also explode. You should never cap off a temperature, pressure, or safety valve as it may lead to significant damage.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

If you see a leaking geyser, make sure you arrange a specialist visit immediately. If not addressed on time, your entire property can be flooded with water.