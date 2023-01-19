Geysers Only Durban





Repairs and Replacements to all Geysers in Durban

Does your geyser stop working ever so often?

We offer services for all sorts of insurance plans. All our area agents have experience in handling insurance plans companies to ensure you get paid out.

We at Geysers Only Durban, are experts in replacing burst geysers of all brands and sizes.





SANS Geyser Specifications

With years of expertise all the Geysers Only Durban Durban specialists are fully certified and will make sure your geyser is serviced or upgraded depending on to the SANS 10254 requirements.





Plumbing compliance SANS 10254 Installing, replacing and repair of hot water systems.





Geysers Only Durban Services

Geyser Pressure valves setup.

Geyser Repairs.

Burst Geyser Plumbers.

Valves (pressure valves replacement and setup).

Leaking Geyser.

Geyser Services.

Geyser Installations.

Geyser Overflows.

Thermostat and element replacement.

Electricians available for all electrical faults

















Types of Geysers





KWIKOT GEYSERS

Kwikot is one of the most well-known geyser brands in South Africa out of all the others. They offer seamless support services and at competitive prices. Most of the homes in Durban and Durban Metro have Kwikot 150L geysers installed. Each of Kwikot electric water heaters complies with SANS 151 specifications. You can pick from 2 to 5 years service warranty.





At Geysers Only Durban, we have all kinds of Kwikot geysers including 100lt, 150lt, 200lt, and 250lt capacity.





HEAT TECH GEYSERS

Heat Tech Trendline Geysers offer a well priced product that is a well-known alternative. If you have a heat pump and solar panels installed at your home, Trendline geysers are also compatible with that.





• Durable inner cylinder made from 2 mm enamel premium steel

• Reliable 2.0 or 3.0 kW heating power

• 5 year service warranty on inner cylinder

• IPX4 rated opposing water splash





















FRANKE GEYSERS

Franke Electric Geysers are a well-known option and come from a company that offers a series of plumbing products and spare parts in Durban. Electric geysers by FRANKE are created according to the SANS 60335-2-21 safety guidelines.





- 24-month warranty on the valves

- 5 year guarantee on the Franke Geyser inner cylinder

- 12-month warranty on electrical components





SOLAR GEYSERS

Solar Geysers are increasingly popular and we have expertise replacing and installing new Solar Geyser systems.

The National Building Regulation for Energy Usage in Buildings requires 50% hot water usage through electric and nonrenewable fuel source choices - that means solar geysers are a perfect option. Even though typically more expensive to install than standard systems, solar geysers repay in the end by saving on your electricity bill.













Got Burst Geyser? Check out the warnings of having complications with it

Running out of Warm Water

The most common indication of issues with your Geyser is issues with hot water. Hot water supply is interrupted if mineral deposits prevent the heating element from heating in 150L-200L water heaters.
It causes leakage and heating element replacement.

It causes leakage and heating element replacement.





Noisy Geyser

If you figure out any noise in your geyser such as popping or banging, then you need immediate assistance. This is also because of the same reason and that is mineral deposits. These sounds appear when there's a high temperature in the tank due to overheating caused by the mineral deposits. Overheated tank will stop storing water effectively and it may start leaking.





Cloudy or Warm water that smells

Smelly and cloudy water is also a symptom of a broken water geyser.





Rusting and Leaking geyser or valves and fittings

Rusting is inevitable at some time your geyser will rust as a result of the water and steel which the geyser is made from. Corrosion can be prevented with an anode rod found in the geyser but it will at some point result in corrosion because of natural reasons. After this, the corrosive forces will affect the tank and its connection resulting in a leakage.





Damaged Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve (TP Valve).

Every geyser has pressure, temperature, and safety valves installed where the role of the safety valve is to release the pressure. If this valve becomes defective or is capped off, the tank can blow up with the force of a small bomb! Never disregard a defective valve instead, upgrade it as soon as you can.





Leaking water from your Geyser.

If you see a leaking geyser, make sure you arrange a professional visit immediately. A geyser that is leaking can be the reason of a flood-like situation in your house.